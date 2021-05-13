Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) Receives a Buy from National Bank

In a report released today, Zachary Evershed from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF), with a price target of C$260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.35.

Boyd Group Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.11, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$275.00 price target.

Based on Boyd Group Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $526 million and net profit of $21.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $586 million and had a net profit of $14.25 million.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass. Boyd Group is one of the largest retailers of auto glass in the United States and provides repair services to its customers both at its numerous workshop facilities and on the side of the road. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its activities in the United States. Nearly all of Boyd Group’s revenue is contributed by a concentrated group of large insurance companies that insure its customers’ automobiles.