Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst Matt Bank maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) today and set a price target of C$176.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.01, close to its 52-week low of $103.42.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Group Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.58, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$205.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $173.39 and a one-year low of $103.42. Currently, Boyd Group Services has an average volume of 384.

Boyd Group Services, Inc. is a retail auto glass operator and operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.