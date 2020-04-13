Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released today, Matt Bank from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF), with a price target of C$189.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.08.

Bank has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Boyd Group Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Bank is ranked #5504 out of 6357 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boyd Group Services with a $131.47 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Boyd Group Services’ market cap is currently $2.55B and has a P/E ratio of 43.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.52.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass. Boyd Group is one of the largest retailers of auto glass in the United States and provides repair services to its customers both at its numerous workshop facilities and on the side of the road. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its activities in the United States. Nearly all of Boyd Group’s revenue is contributed by a concentrated group of large insurance companies that insure its customers’ automobiles.