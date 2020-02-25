Boyd Gaming (BYD) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD) on February 21 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boyd Gaming with a $38.20 average price target, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Boyd Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $22.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.