Boyd Gaming (BYD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Based on Boyd Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $39.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $22.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.