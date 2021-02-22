Boyd Gaming (BYD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.72, close to its 52-week high of $55.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.86, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.66 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Boyd Gaming has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest &and South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos, and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casino, breweries, resorts, and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.