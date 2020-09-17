Boyd Gaming (BYD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan gave Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.22 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Boyd Gaming has an average volume of 1.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Keith Smith, the President & CEO of BYD sold 131,265 shares for a total of $3,376,261.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest &and South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos, and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casino, breweries, resorts, and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

