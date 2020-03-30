Boyd Gaming (BYD) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.80.

Boyd Gaming’s market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest &and South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos, and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casino, breweries, resorts, and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.