Boyd Gaming (BYD) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on January 20, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boyd Gaming’s market cap is currently $3.17B and has a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.