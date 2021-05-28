Box (BOX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Box (BOX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.87.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 75.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.60.

Based on Box’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and GAAP net loss of $4.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.39 million.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.