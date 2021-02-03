Box (BOX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Box (BOX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 79.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.09 and a one-year low of $8.64. Currently, Box has an average volume of 2.2M.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.