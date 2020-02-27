Box (BOX) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Box (BOX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 72.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Box with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Box’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.69 million.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device.