Box (BOX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Box (BOX) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.2% and a 74.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.33.

Box’s market cap is currently $2.97B and has a P/E ratio of -40.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 67.95.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.