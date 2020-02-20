Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.75.

Bottomline Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.17B and has a P/E ratio of 367.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other.