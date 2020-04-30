Boston Scientific (BSX) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Boston Scientific (BSX), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $43.50 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.62 and a one-year low of $24.11. Currently, Boston Scientific has an average volume of 12.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSX in relation to earlier this year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

