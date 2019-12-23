Boston Scientific (BSX) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on December 19, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific (BSX), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.37, close to its 52-week high of $46.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.25, an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.62 and a one-year low of $31.56. Currently, Boston Scientific has an average volume of 7.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 162 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, the SVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of BSX sold 22,487 shares for a total of $960,195.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg.