Boston Scientific (BSX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Needham gave Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.08, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.62 and a one-year low of $24.10. Currently, Boston Scientific has an average volume of 10.52M.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

