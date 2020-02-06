Boston Scientific (BSX) Initiated with a Buy at BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Boston Scientific (BSX) and a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.62.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.14, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boston Scientific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.91 billion and net profit of $4 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 billion and had a net profit of $386 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, the SVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of BSX sold 22,487 shares for a total of $960,195.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg.