Boston Properties (BXP) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Anthony Paolone from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties (BXP), with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Cushman & Wakefield, and Jones Lang Lasalle.

Boston Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.10, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

Boston Properties’ market cap is currently $14.62B and has a P/E ratio of 27.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BXP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Michael Labelle, the EVP & CFO of BXP sold 16,337 shares for a total of $2,243,397.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns aportfolio of Class A properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.