Boston Private Fin (BPFH) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Alexander Twerdahl from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Boston Private Fin (BPFH), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.59, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Financial Institutions.

Boston Private Fin has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Boston Private Fin’s market cap is currently $439.8M and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BPFH in relation to earlier this year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of wealth management. It operates through the following segments: Private Banking; Wealth Management and Trust; Investment Management; and Wealth Advisory. The Private Banking segment provides services to privately owned businesses, private partnerships, and non-profit organizations. The Wealth Management and Trust segment offers comprehensive wealth management solutions for individuals and families, including customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services. The Investment Management segment refers to the services given to serve the needs of pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, and mutual funds. The Wealth Advisory segment provides planning-based financial strategies including, fee-only financial planning, tax planning, tax preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, intergenerational gifting and succession planning. The company was founded on September 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.