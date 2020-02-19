Boston Beer (SAM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer (SAM) today and set a price target of $346.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $425.17, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $447.00, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $424.00 price target.

Boston Beer’s market cap is currently $5.13B and has a P/E ratio of 42.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAM in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jean Michel Valette, a Director at SAM sold 2,500 shares for a total of $1,031,250.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. It operates through Boston Beer Company; and A&S Brewing segments. The Boston Beer Company segment comprises Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer brands.