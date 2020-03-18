BorgWarner (BWA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner (BWA), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.29, close to its 52-week low of $20.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Amphenol.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.38, which is an 85.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $20.70. Currently, BorgWarner has an average volume of 3.11M.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.