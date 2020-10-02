BorgWarner (BWA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to BorgWarner (BWA), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.08.

BorgWarner’s market cap is currently $7.88B and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWA in relation to earlier this year.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.