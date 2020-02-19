BorgWarner (BWA) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner (BWA) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.2% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, GoodYear Tire, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.50, representing a 35.7% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on BorgWarner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion and net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $230 million.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.