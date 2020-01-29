Booz Allen (BAH) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Booz Allen (BAH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.55, close to its 52-week high of $79.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 77.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Exlservice Holdings.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Booz Allen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.