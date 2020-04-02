Booz Allen (BAH) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.40, representing a 28.8% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $9.76B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.