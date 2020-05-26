Booz Allen (BAH) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.17, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $10.63B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.