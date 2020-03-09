Boot Barn (BOOT) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.23, close to its 52-week low of $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.25, a 94.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Boot Barn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.03 million.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.