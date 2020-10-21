Boot Barn (BOOT) Receives a Hold from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60, implying a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Boot Barn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and GAAP net loss of $490K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a net profit of $9.72 million.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.