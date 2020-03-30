Boot Barn (BOOT) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.37, close to its 52-week low of $8.03.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.11, which is a 162.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Boot Barn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284 million and net profit of $24.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $19.03 million.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.