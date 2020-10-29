Boot Barn (BOOT) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.09, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.11 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 766.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.