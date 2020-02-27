Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1678.20, close to its 52-week low of $1640.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2134.55 average price target, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $70.24B and has a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.87.

Booking Holdings, Inc. is an online travel company, which provides travel and related services. It offers accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties. The company provides services through Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.