Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $2600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2279.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2573.59, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $2516.00 and a one-year low of $1303.25. Currently, Booking Holdings has an average volume of 400.2K.

Founded in 1997 and based in Connecticut, Booking Holdings, Inc. provides an online platform for making travel and restaurant reservations. The company offers its services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.