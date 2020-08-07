Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1748.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1836.94, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1600.00 price target.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $71.7B and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -155.84.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

