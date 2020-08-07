Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $1725.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1776.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 69.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $1818.06 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1600.00 price target.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $71.7B and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -155.84.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

