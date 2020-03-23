Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1189.82, close to its 52-week low of $1107.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1928.00, a 65.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1540.00 price target.

Based on Booking Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.34 billion and net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.21 billion and had a net profit of $646 million.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties.