Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1830.55.

Kelly has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #557 out of 5849 analysts.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2174.67, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $76.62B and has a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.95.

Booking Holdings, Inc. is an online travel company, which provides travel and related services. It offers accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties. The company provides services through Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.