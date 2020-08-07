Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) today and set a price target of $1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1775.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 68.9% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and Criteo SA.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1829.74, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1600.00 price target.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $71.7B and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -155.84.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

