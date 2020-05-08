Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $1750.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1443.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1708.05, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1790.00 price target.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $59.1B and has a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 52.95.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.