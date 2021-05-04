Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) on April 30 and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2380.63, close to its 52-week high of $2516.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2566.14, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $100.2B and has a P/E ratio of 1700.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 85.36.

Founded in 1997 and based in Connecticut, Booking Holdings, Inc. provides an online platform for making travel and restaurant reservations. The company offers its services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.