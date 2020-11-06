Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $1750.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1768.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1985.89.

Based on Booking Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $630 million and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.85 billion and had a net profit of $979 million.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.