Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) today and set a price target of $1450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1443.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Mercadolibre, and Eventbrite.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1709.86.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $56.44B and has a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.27.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.