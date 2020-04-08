Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1416.49.

Kelly has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #654 out of 6281 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1812.00, a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $56.52B and has a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 52.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.