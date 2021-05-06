Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2337.92, close to its 52-week high of $2516.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2566.14 average price target, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $97.83B and has a P/E ratio of 1700.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 85.36.

Founded in 1997 and based in Connecticut, Booking Holdings, Inc. provides an online platform for making travel and restaurant reservations. The company offers its services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.