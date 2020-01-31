Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1830.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Garmin, Nvidia, and Apple.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2181.18, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2240.00 price target.

Based on Booking Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion and net profit of $1.95 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.21 billion and had a net profit of $646 million.

Booking Holdings, Inc. is an online travel company, which provides travel and related services. It offers accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties. The company provides services through Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.