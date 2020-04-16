Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $1535.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1408.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $1777.95 average price target, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2070.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2094.00 and a one-year low of $1107.29. Currently, Booking Holdings has an average volume of 678.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.