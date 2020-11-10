Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Sell rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.2% and a 30.6% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bonterra Energy is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.97, representing a -4.9% downside. In a report issued on November 2, CIBC also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$1.25 price target.

Based on Bonterra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.17 million and GAAP net loss of $5.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.85 million and had a net profit of $23.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNEFF in relation to earlier this year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.