Bonanza Creek (BCEI) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Bonanza Creek (BCEI), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.64, close to its 52-week high of $40.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bonanza Creek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a one-year high of $40.79 and a one-year low of $8.25. Currently, Bonanza Creek has an average volume of 344.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCEI in relation to earlier this year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and associated liquids. It holds interest in Wattenberg Field, Niobrara and Codell formations, and in Southern Arkansas, focused on oily Cotton Valley sands. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.