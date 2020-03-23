Bombardier (BDRBF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cowen & Co.

Bombardier (BDRBF) received a Hold rating and a $0.50 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.4% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Bombardier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.01, implying a 152.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $2.16 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 704.4K.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.