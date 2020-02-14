Bombardier (BDRBF) Gets a Hold Rating from TD Securities

Brian Anderson- February 14, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT

In a report released today, Tim James from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier (BDRBF), with a price target of C$1.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1275 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 468.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts