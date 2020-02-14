Bombardier (BDRBF) Gets a Hold Rating from TD Securities

In a report released today, Tim James from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier (BDRBF), with a price target of C$1.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1275 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 468.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.